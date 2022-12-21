Heading into the auction with the biggest purse, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to make some big-name signings and put together a formidable outfit capable of repeating their heroics of 2016. They have a total of Rs 42.25 crore, the most by a team at the auction and will first and foremost, be on the lookout for a captain, having released Kane Williamson. Fans can expect the Sunrisers to acquire one or even two out of trio of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green. Besides a wicketkeeper, they will be on the lookout for an opener, preferably someone like Mayank Agarwal, who can provide quick starts in the powerplay. They have a total of 13 slots to fill out of which, four can be overseas players. RR at IPL 2023 Auction: Captain, Current Players and Remaining Purse of Rajasthan Royals Ahead of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction.

SRH at IPL 2023 Auction

