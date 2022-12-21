Rajasthan Royals fell short of winning the title last season, losing to Gujarat Titans in the final. They will hope to be at their best once again and have retained their main core of players, who led them to the last two, earlier this year. Led by Sanju Samson, the Royals boast of a quality top-order with Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal the captain himself. They have the third-lowest purse (Rs 13.2 crore) after KKR and RCB and will have a tough task at hand, given the fact that they have nine slots to fill and complete their squad. Royals need an all-rounder in the middle order and it would not be a surprise if they go for the likes of Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and also Sam Curran. But their low purse amount might stop them from going all out on any of these players. RCB at IPL 2023 Auction: Captain, Current Players and Remaining Purse of Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahead of Indian Premier League Mini-Auction.

RR at IPL 2023 Auction

