Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and chose to bowl first and the Netherlands in the last Round 1 match at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Sri Lanka will field first in Sharjah after winning the toss 🪙#T20WorldCup | #SLvNED | https://t.co/3yXqAkjwpm pic.twitter.com/tTf15uSQ1b — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 22, 2021

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar(c), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

