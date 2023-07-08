Sri Lanka women will be squaring off against New Zealand women in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Colombo international stadium on July 8, 2023, Saturday. The match starts at 10 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there is no option to catch the live telecast of the match. However, fans can catch the live streaming on Sri Lanka cricket’s official Youtube channel. Eden Carson Achieves Bizarre Record, Bowls 11 Overs During 2nd ODI Between NZ W vs SL W As Umpires and Match Officials Fail to Keep Tally of Over Count.

SL W vs NZ W Live Streaming

It's matchday in Colombo! Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 vs New Zealand 🇳🇿 T20 series kicks off today at P Sara Oval! Match starts at 10 AM! ⌛️🏏#SLvNZ #LionessRoar pic.twitter.com/RqYw98GoUS — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 8, 2023

