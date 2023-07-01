During the second ODI match between Sri Lanka women’s and New Zealand women’s on Friday (June 30, 2023), New Zealand bowler Eden Carson scripted a bizarre record. The Kiwi bowler to everyone’s surprise bowled 11 overs during the match. With the match officials and on-field umpires failing to spot the error, Carson went on to bowl her 11 overs, conceding 41 runs and picking two wickets.

Eden Carson Achieves Bizarre Record

This is official scorecard from NZC pic.twitter.com/eYSfF3q3yX — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) June 30, 2023

