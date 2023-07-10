Sri Lanka women's cricket team would look for a way to make a comeback as they face their New Zealand counterparts in the 2nd T20I of the series on Monday, July 10. The match would be played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo and it will begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be no live telecast of this match available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But those who wish to watch live streaming of this match, can do so on Sri Lanka Cricket's official YouTube channel. Sri Lanka Win ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Beat Netherlands in the Final By 120 Runs.

SL-W vs NZ-W 2nd T20I

