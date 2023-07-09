Sri Lanka finish the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers undefeated as they win the competition by defeating Netherlands by a demolishing margin of 120 runs in the final. After put in to bat first, Sri Lanka did not bat very well, scoring 233 runs with crucial contribution of Sahan Arachchige (57). While chasing, Netherlands suffered early collapse as the Sri Lankan spinner shined. Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets. Sri Lanka and Netherlands both will participate in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but now Sri Lanka will have confidence to back them.

Sri Lanka Win ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

A flawless title win at the #CWC23 Qualifier 🏆 Congratulations, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰👏 pic.twitter.com/98xXdfHY57 — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)