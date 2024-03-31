Chennai Super Kings bowler Matheesha Pathirana came as an out-of-syllabus question for Delhi Capitals batsman David Warner during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Pathirana took a one-handed screamer at short fine leg when Warner was trying to reverse sweep Mustafizur Rahman and ended his knock at 52 runs. The whole CSK team lauded the young Sri Lankan pacer for his killer effort. ‘Real Generational Talent’: Netizens in Awe With Prithvi Shaw’s Return During the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Matheesha Pathirana Grabs a One-Handed Stunner

𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗥 🤩 Matheesha Pathirana takes a one hand diving catch to dismiss David Warner who was on song tonight Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/sto5tnnYaj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2024

