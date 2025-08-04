Former Indian cricketer and legend Sunil Gavaskar arrived in the studio for commentary on Day 5 wearing his 'lucky jacket'. He called his jacket 'lucky' as je was wearing the jacket when India secured the famous victory against Australia at the Gabba in 2021. He revealed that he saved it for the deciding moment of the series and when India defeated England at the Oval in the fifth Test, he credited his jacket once again. Fans enjoyed the moment and took to social media to react on Sunil Gavaskar's 'lucky jacket'. 'I Only Believe in Siraj Bhai' Google India Reacts After Mohammad Siraj's 5-Wicket Haul Helps India Level Series Against England.

'Tribute to Sunil Gavaskar's Lucky Jacket'

Gabba 2021, 🇮🇳 won. The Oval 2025, 🇮🇳 won. Tribute to Sunil Gavaskar's lucky jacket 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/to8cGSRNwm — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 4, 2025

'Nah the Lucky Jacket Thing Worked'

nah the lucky jacket thing actually worked 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HonqWwwQsn — soo washed (@anubhav__tweets) August 4, 2025

'Gavaskar Saab to His Lucky Jacket'

Gavaskar saab to his lucky jacket rn 😭 pic.twitter.com/a0BECaFS9A — soo washed (@anubhav__tweets) August 3, 2025

'Sunny G With His Lucky Jacket'

'Absolutely Nothing to Worry About'

Absolutely nothing to worry about for India's ICC campaigns as long as Sunil Gavaskar wears his magical lucky jacket 🧥 #OvalTest pic.twitter.com/PVBDtgdeQH — Ram Charan Maturi (@Ramcharan_1999) August 4, 2025

