Mohammed Siraj produced a performance for the ages in the India vs England fifth Test 2025 at the Oval as he scalped a five-wicket haul to ensure that India wins the fifth Test and levels the series 2-2. Siraj brought back India in the game everytime England were going ahead and, in the end, he secured them a thrilling 6-run win. India have tied two consecutive series away in England now. After the match, in an interview with Dinesh Karthik, Siraj said 'I only believe in myself'. Google India reacted to it through a post on social media. Google India congratulated Team India with a picture where the google search bar was suggesting 'I only believe in Siraj bhai' for an incomplete search of 'I only believe in S..'. Fans loved the post and it went viral in no time. Blunder! IND vs ENG Google Search Fireworks Animation Labels England As Champions After India Win 5th Test To Draw Series 2-2, Fans React.

Google India Reacts After Mohammad Siraj's 5-Wicket Haul

Congratulations Team India 🏏✨ pic.twitter.com/HuHL8RdtuY — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 4, 2025

