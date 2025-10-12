A lookalike of Sunil Narine was spotted watching the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 in the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 12. The fan, whose real name is Ajay Kapoor and hails from Gurgaon, is popular for his resemblance in looks to the former West Indies cricketer and KKR star and he turned up at the Arun Jaitley Stadium wearing a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey. In no time, pictures of Sunil Narine's lookalike watching the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium went viral on social media. A fan joked, "Sunil Narine came to rescue WI", alluding to the fact that West Indies have struggled with both bat and ball against India in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. Why Sai Sudharsan Did Not Take the Field on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025? BCCI Issue Official Statement.

Sunil Narine's Lookalike Spotted at Arun Jaitley Stadium During IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025

Sunil Narine came to rescue WI pic.twitter.com/3jphyFu5P2 — Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) October 12, 2025

Sunil Narine Watches IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025

Sunil Narine watching Test Cricket 😆 pic.twitter.com/U0axjO9JjE — Rajat Panwar (@Rajat_dm_07) October 12, 2025

