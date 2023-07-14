Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni are known to share great camaraderie on and off the field. Be it their days in Indian cricket or that in Chennai Super Kings camp, there have many instances to illustrate the kind of bond they share. Recently, it has been found out from social media that Raina has framed the CSK jersey of Dhoni in his restaurant 'RAINA' which is in Amsterdam, Netherlands. MS Dhoni Makes Young Fan’s Day! CSK Captain Follows His Gesture While Posing for a Pic (Watch Video)

Suresh Raina Frames MS Dhoni’s CSK Jersey in His Restaurant

Suresh Raina has framed the CSK jersey of MS Dhoni in his Restaurant. Bond of Thala & Chinna Thala. pic.twitter.com/A0OE6wLWXF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)