Ahead of the all-important ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia, Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav have reached the United Kingdom to join the rest of the squad in their preparations. Announcing their arrival, Suryakumar took to Twitter and captioned the photo, “Touchdown”. On sharing the photo it quickly went viral and received many likes.

Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill Reach UK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)