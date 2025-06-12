In the final of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, two Mumbai teammates, Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad, will lead their sides, SoBo Mumbai Falcons and MSC Maratha Royals, against each other on June 12, respectively. The SoMSC Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai League 2025 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the T20 Mumbai League 2025 in India, and will provide live telecast viewing options for the MSC Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons final match on Star Sports 2 TV channels. For online live streaming viewing options of the T20 Mumbai League 2025, fans can log onto the JioHotstar app and website for all the action of the MSC Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai League 2025 match. T20 Mumbai League 2025: Shreyas Iyer-Led SoBo Mumbai Falcons, MSC Maratha Royals Win Semis; Set To Lock Horns in Final.

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Final Live Streaming

Mumbai chaa emerging 🌟#KKR youngster #AngkrishRaghuvanshi opens up about his journey in Mumbai, his love for playing here, his goals and how he’s all geared up for the big final today! 🙌🏻 WATCH Mumbai T20 League 👉🏻 Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals vs SoBo Mumbai Falcons |… pic.twitter.com/PVmlkWA2Su — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 11, 2025

