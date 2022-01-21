West Indian cricketer Andre Russell was involved in one of the most bizarre runouts during a BPL 2022 match. A throw from Mahedi Hasan first hit the stumps at the striker's end, and the ricocheted, before striking the stumps at the non-striker's end and finding Russel short of his crease.

