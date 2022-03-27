Tim Seifert tool a stunner at mid-wicket to dismiss Kieron Pollard during Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2022 match. Seifert dived to his right and plucked the ball over his head to complete the catch.

M02: DC vs MI – Kieron Pollard Wicket https://t.co/MH3TwazThs — Aamir Salati (@aamirsalati) March 27, 2022

