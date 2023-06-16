Lyca Kovai Kings would lock horns with Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Friday, June 16. The match will be played at SNR College Cricket Stadium in Coimbatore and it will start at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen to watch live streaming of the match can do so on the FanCode app and website. ‘Uno Reverse Card in Real Life!’ Ravi Ashwin Reviews A Review During TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Streaming and Telecast

