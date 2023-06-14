The Tamil Nadu Premier League a rare incident wherein a review was reviewed for the first time. During the Dindigul Dragons match against Ba11y Trichy, the batter was originally was given out after the snickometer had shown that the ball had touched past the bat of the batsman. But after the batsman took review, the decision was overturned to not out due to inconclusive evidence, unsatisfied with the decision spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went for a review upon which the umpire cancelled the review after finding no conclusive evidence to signal that it was out. Most Expensive Ball in Cricket History: Abhishek Tanwar Concedes 18 Runs in 1 Delivery During TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Ravi Ashwin Reviews a Review

Uno Reverse card in real life! Ashwin reviews a review 🤐 . .#TNPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/CkC8FOxKd9 — FanCode (@FanCode) June 14, 2023

