Travis Head scored his seventh century in One-Day Internationals, achieving the feat during the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025. The left-hander has had two failures with the bat in hand, scoring 27 and six runs respectively, but has bounced back sensationally well in the final match of the series. Travis Head reached his century off just 80 deliveries and he hit 13 fours and three sixes en route to the three-figure mark. He took the attack to the South Africa National Cricket Team bowlers in a bid to help Australia National Cricket Team clinch a consolation win after losing the series 0-2. Matthew Breetzke Becomes First Batter to Register 50-Plus Scores in His First Four ODIs, Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match.

Travis Head Scores Seventh ODI Century

