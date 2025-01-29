In between the invincible centuries of Usman Khawaja and stand-in captain Steve Smith, opener Travis Head also displayed his batting prowess. The 31-year-old Australian opener struck an ODI-like innings in the Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025, scoring 57 of just 40 deliveries, before finally being dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya. Head's half-century was a result of ten brilliantly hit fours and a massive six. The left-handed batter and Australian National Cricket Team vice-captain opened the innings with Khawaja scoring a total of 92 together, boosting Australia's score in the first session itself, before finally returning to the pavilion following Dinesh Chandimal's catch in the 15th over. Usman Khawaja Regains Form After Poor BGT 2024-25! Opener Registers 16th Hundred During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Watch Travis Head's Blistering 57 off 40 Balls During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025:

Travis Head leads the Aussie charge! 👊 The Southpaw's rapid 57 propelled Australia into the driver's seat in the first session at Galle! 🔥#SLvAUSonFanCode pic.twitter.com/X3pHgQrRxu — FanCode (@FanCode) January 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)