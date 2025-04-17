Travis Head achieved a significant milestone in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The left-handed batter became the second fastest player to complete 1000 runs in the tournament's history (in terms of balls taken). The southpaw achieved this milestone during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Travis Head took 575 balls to reach the 1000-run landmark. Andre Russell, who is placed first, took 545 balls to reach 1000 runs in the IPL. Rohit Sharma Receives Special ‘IPL 18’ Memento From BCCI President Roger Binny Ahead of MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Travis Head Becomes Second Fastest Batter to Complete 1000 Runs in IPL

Fewest balls taken for 1000 IPL runs 545 - Andre Russell 575 - Travis Head* 594 - Heinrich Klaasen 604 - Virender Sehwag 610 - Glenn Maxwell 617 - Yusuf Pathan 617 - Sunil Narine Headmaster 🔥 — Mrvindh (@VinduAravi64844) April 17, 2025

