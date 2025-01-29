After an extremely disappointing BGT 2024-25, Usman Khawaja came into his own in the ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 and slammed his 16th century in the longest format in the first two sessions of Day 1. Khawaja, who opened with Travis Head, reached his milestone in 136 balls, which included one solitary six, and eight fours. However, this was not a chanceless innings as Khawaja was dropped on 54 in the slip cordon just on the stroke of lunch. This is also Khawaja's second Test hundred against Sri Lanka, and first in Emerald Island. Steve Smith Becomes Fourth Australian Cricketer To Notch Up 10,000 Red-Ball Runs, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Usman Khawaja Slams A Hundred And Regains Form

HUNDRED FOR USMAN KHAWAJA! - Yet another rock-solid knock from the elegant southpaw. He absolutely loves batting in Asian conditions, and this marks his maiden Test century on Sri Lankan soil. pic.twitter.com/uSadKo0sn4 — Akshay Tadvi 🇮🇳 (@AkshayTadvi28) January 29, 2025

