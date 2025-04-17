Rohit Sharma's poor run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued after the Mumbai Indians batter fell for 26 during the MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match, where the duo of Pat Cummins and Travis Head joined hands to dismiss the former franchise skipper. Sharma's dismissal saw netizens share funny memes and jokes on social media platforms, highlighting the batter's slump. Head, who has often caused the downfall of Sharma on the field, also became a part of the jokes and memes. Sharma scored 16-ball 26, before handing a simple catch to Head at covers off Cummins' bowling. Travis Head Becomes Second Fastest Batter to Complete 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Do Daitya Bhai

First line of Rohit Sharma's biopic pic.twitter.com/OLb0CGsuv9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2025

Love Story Continues

Back … Back to the Pavilion

"Rohit Sharma is back....- back to pavillion" — chukandar (@kyabataubhai) April 17, 2025

Bang, Bang, BOOM!

Trying Hard but Head

#MIvSRH #SRHvsMI Rohit sharma trying to give match winning performances in IPL pic.twitter.com/LbhO8CQJgr — Mastikhor 🤪 (@ventingout247) April 17, 2025

