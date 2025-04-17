Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka for the remainder of IPL 2025 as a replacement for New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, who has been ruled out of the tournament following a groin injury. Shanaka has already played in the IPL, making his tournament debut in 2023 for GT, featuring in three matches. The Sri Lanka national team all-rounder will join GT for INR 75 lakh, which is above his last price of INR 50 lakh. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans' Star Glenn Phillips Ruled Out of Remainder of Season Due to Groin Injury.

Dasun Shanaka To Play in IPL 2025 for GT

