The third T20I between UAE and Ireland will be played at 10.30 am IST. The match will be part of UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021. We bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)