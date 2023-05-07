Wriddhiman Saha was the centre of attraction in the second innings of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter had come out in the second innings wearing his trousers backwards and the fans immediately noticed this. Saha initially did not come on the field, with KS Bharat donning the gloves and getting ready. There seemed to have been confusion which led to a delay after Shubman Gill was replaced by impact player Alzarri Joseph and a slight delay followed. Saha was then seen walking down the steps and making his way onto the field. Fans noticed that the GT keeper-batter had worn his pants backwards and reacted to this. Bromance! Hardik Pandya Checks On Brother Krunal Pandya At the Start of GT vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

