Irfan Pathan penned a heartfelt tribute to Dattajirao Gaekwad, who passed away at age 95 on Tuesday, February 13. Gaekwad, a veteran of 11 Tests, was India's longest-living Test cricketer. He also was captain of the Baroda Ranji Trophy team which won the title in the 1957-98 season. In 1959, he led the Indian cricket team in a tour of England. Pathan, one of the most popular cricketers to have come out of Baroda, took to social media and wrote that Gaekwad's death was a great loss to the cricket community. , "Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team," he wrote. Dattajirao Gaekwad Dies: India’s Oldest Test Cricketer Passes Away at Age 95.

Irfan Pathan Condoles Dattajirao Gaekwad's Death

Under the shade of the banyan tree at the Motibag cricket ground, from his blue Maruti car, Indian captain D.K. Gaekwad sir tirelessly scouted young talent for Baroda cricket, shaping the future of our team. His absence will be deeply felt. A great loss for cricketing community.… pic.twitter.com/OYyE2ppk88 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)