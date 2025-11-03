India Women won the ICC Women's World Cup for the first time when they defeated South Africa Women in the final of the 2025 edition at the Dr DY Patil Academy at Navi Mumbai. India have played two finals of the Women's World Cup before this and on both occasions India lost under Mithali Raj. This time, Harmanpreet Kaur was their leader and she led them to victory. An unseen video went viral after the match where it was spotted Harmanpreet Kaur's Father, Harmander Singh Bhullar, lifting here as he got emotional following the victory. Fans loved the father-daughter bond and made the video viral on social media. Harmanpreet Kaur Uses Coffee Mug to do 'Cheers' With ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy Following India's Title Victory, Video Goes Viral.

Unseen Video Shows Harmanpreet Kaur's Father, Harmander Singh Bhullar, Lifting Her

One of the most beautiful videos from last night. Her father had a dream when she was born. She made it come alive. pic.twitter.com/GQk6H1rKxE — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) November 3, 2025

