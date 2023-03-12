UP Warriorz will face Mumbai Indians in the next match of Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Having won the toss, UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy has decided to bat first. UPW-W have made one change. South African bowler Shabnim Ismail has replaced Grace Harris. Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar will not feature in this game. Dhara Gujjar has taken her place in the Mumbai Indians lineup.

UP Warriorz Opt To Bat First

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)