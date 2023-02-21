The hottest topic going around the Indian cricket team currently is the debate around KL Rahul's selection. The heat is now not restricted to only the fans, it has caught up to the ex-cricketers as well. Venkatesh Prasad, for the last few days have constantly taken the stand against Rahul, sharing stats and opinions in social media. Another former cricketer. Aakash Chopra counters him through his youtube video and social media posts and the duo gets engaged in an ugly social media spat. In his latest tweet, Prasad expressed a few disagreements over some comments made by Aakash in his youtube video and shares a old screenshot where Aakash rooted to drop Rohit Sharma at a time when he was not scoring runs. In reply, Aakash said that messages are getting lost in transition and why not have a video chat. Venkatesh Prasad Compares KL Rahul's Overseas Test Batting Record With Other Indian Batters After Out-of-Form Player's Retention in India's Squad for Remaining Two Tests Against Australia.

Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra Engage in Ugly Spat

So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank’s average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out pic.twitter.com/2HwFLMgvmd — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Aakash Chopra Reply

Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly 😊 I’ll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number https://t.co/ZrAzWoJiTv — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 21, 2023

Aakash Chopra Youtube Video

