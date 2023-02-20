Venkatesh Prasad highlighted KL Rahul's Test batting record in overseas conditions and compared that with other cricketers after the out-of-form batter was retained in India's squad against Australia for the last two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The former Indian cricketer highlighted stats of players like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane and even Shubman Gill, who is part of the Test squad as a response to notions around KL Rahul's overseas batting performance. Rahul has had a tough time in the Border Gavaskar Trophy where he has had a string of low scores in the three innings he played. Indian Team Cricketers Visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya After Win Against Australia in 2nd Test at Delhi.

Venkatesh Prasad Compares KL Rahul's Overseas Batting Stats with Other Indian Batters

There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others pic.twitter.com/MAvHM01TcY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal Records

Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches.But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100’s & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season pic.twitter.com/EJOsZEbOCP — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

Stats of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane

And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had obe of the best overseas Test record, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped … pic.twitter.com/2Uj5YZe9Cr — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)