Venkatesh Prasad highlighted KL Rahul's Test batting record in overseas conditions and compared that with other cricketers after the out-of-form batter was retained in India's squad against Australia for the last two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The former Indian cricketer highlighted stats of players like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane and even Shubman Gill, who is part of the Test squad as a response to notions around KL Rahul's overseas batting performance. Rahul has had a tough time in the Border Gavaskar Trophy where he has had a string of low scores in the three innings he played. Indian Team Cricketers Visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya After Win Against Australia in 2nd Test at Delhi.

Venkatesh Prasad Compares KL Rahul's Overseas Batting Stats with Other Indian Batters

Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal Records

Stats of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)