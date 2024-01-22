Former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble have also arrived for the Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony. Anil Kumble went on to say "It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this." While Venkatesh Prasad uploaded a video in which was heard saying "Only one name, Jai Shree Ram." Both of the former cricketers received an invite to Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. ‘We All Wanted This for a Very Long Time’, Says Former Cricketer Mithali Raj Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble says, "It is a wonderful occasion, a very divine occasion. Blessed to be a part of this. It's very historic. Looking forward to seeking blessings from Ram Lalla..." pic.twitter.com/zKodiqk1bG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Jai Shree Ram 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jY75bVyQT2— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 22, 2024

