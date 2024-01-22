India's former women's cricketer and captain Mithali Raj has expressed her reactions after she reached Ram Mandir for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. Mithali Raj is one of the few high-profile individuals to get an invitation to the Ram Mandir's inauguration. Mithali Raj said, "I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place...We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion." ‘I Think This Is a Big Day for All of Us’, Says Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video)

Watch Video Here

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Former cricketer Mithali Raj says, "I feel what one feels when they are at a very religious place...We all wanted this for a very long time and I feel it is a calling to be here on this big occasion. It's a celebration and we are all happy to be… pic.twitter.com/59akVMllBG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

