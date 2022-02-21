Venkatesh Prasad has offered his take on the incident involving Wriddhiman Saha being disrespected by a journalist. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian fast bowler criticised some journalists who have been bullies. He also pointed out that some 'top players' do not have the sense of clear boundaries, highlighting the importance of the latter in preventing such incidents.

See His Tweets:

While there are some exceptional sports journalists, who love the game, are passionate and respect the players while having boundaries,certain entitled ones just ,because of proximity to big players have been bullies report just to sensationalise with no knowledge & substance 1/2 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2022

It is equally important for players who give these kind of brash journalist a platform & unnecessary access to have better sense of who to be close to and have a clear boundary. I am afraid some top players have lacked that sense just because they enjoy the buttering. #Saha — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2022

