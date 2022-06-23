Virat Kohli was seen attempting to balance his bat like how Joe Root did, during India's practice game against Leicestershire on Thursday, June 23. Kohli held his bat and attempted to magically balance it on the ground, much like how Root was pictured doing during the first Test between England and New Zealand. He tried to do it with both hands but eventually failed.

Watch Video:

@imVkohli trying to balance his bat on England pitches, like Root? 🤔Who noticed? 👀 pic.twitter.com/6VrdWJxkoV — Sandeep 🏃 (@Sandeep_Bhaiya_) June 23, 2022

