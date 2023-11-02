Indian star batsman Virat Kohli was seen dancing and making steps on the song ‘My Name is Lakhan.’ The moment the audience saw that the former Indian skipper was having fun with the music's beats, they went wild and began applauding him. The video went viral as Kohli responded to the singing fans and the spectators were quite interested and excited to see Kohli make the iconic dance steps. However, that wasn't the first time he was seen dancing. Kohli had demonstrated his dancing skills to the song 'Gallan Goodiyan' during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. Fans React With Memes and Jokes as Mohammed Siraj Dismantles Sri Lankan Batting Line Up in IND vs SL ICC Cricket Cup 2023 Match

Virat Kohli Dances As Crowd Sings 'My Name is Lakhan' Song During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match

Virat Kohli dancing on 'MY NAME IS LAKHAN' 🤩 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/28Uzadj50D — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) November 2, 2023

