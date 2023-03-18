Virat Kohli's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is absolutely no secret. The star batter made it very clear once again as he performed the 'sleep' celebration during the India vs Australia 1st ODI, a celebration made famous by the Al-Nassr star. A picture of Kohli holding his chest while celebrating went viral after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Australia's Travis Head in the 1st ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Siraj also invoked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and performed the iconic 'SIUUU' celebration. Virat Kohli Attempts Signature Steps of RRR's Oscar Winner 'Naatu Naatu' Song During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Sleep Celebration'

Virat Kohli doing the Cristiano Ronaldo 'sleep' celebration ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DFN1IlOwor — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) March 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)