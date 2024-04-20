Virat Kohli Explains Why He Won't Use Terms Like Struggle and Sacrifice For Himself, Says 'I'm Getting to Do What I Have Always Loved to Do' (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli is one of the top cricketers in the world with more than 13000 runs in ODIs and 8000 runs in Test cricket. Talking in an interview, Kohli explains his views on the hardship and struggles he went through to reach the highs of cricket. He mentioned that he feels he is privileged as he is getting to do what he always wanted. And the hard work comes with it if anyone wants to reach the top. No one can compare the problems of people, especially with underprivileged ones who hardly have a roof over their heads. Kohli is representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Watch the complete video below. Virat Kohli Spotted Chatting With Gautam Gambhir at Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Videos and Pics Go Viral.

Virat Kohli speaks his heart out

