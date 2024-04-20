Virat Kohli Explains Why He Won't Use Terms Like Struggle and Sacrifice For Himself, Says 'I'm Getting to Do What I Have Always Loved to Do' (Watch Video)

Talking in an interview, Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli gives his frank opinion on the hardships and struggles he went through to reach the top. He feels that if a person is getting to do what he always wanted to do then it's not a sacrifice.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 20, 2024 07:22 PM IST

Virat Kohli is one of the top cricketers in the world with more than 13000 runs in ODIs and 8000 runs in Test cricket. Talking in an interview, Kohli explains his views on the hardship and struggles he went through to reach the highs of cricket. He mentioned that he feels he is privileged as he is getting to do what he always wanted. And the hard work comes with it if anyone wants to reach the top. No one can compare the problems of people, especially with underprivileged ones who hardly have a roof over their heads. Kohli is representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Watch the complete video below. Virat Kohli Spotted Chatting With Gautam Gambhir at Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Videos and Pics Go Viral.

Virat Kohli speaks his heart out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

