Star Indian batter Virat Kohli praised his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav for his blistering knock of 68 runs against Hong Kong at Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Kohli's controlled half-century and Mumbai Indians' batter quickfire fifty helped India beat HK by 40 runs. After the end of the match, while talking about Yadav, Kohli said that he was completely 'blown away' by the innings of the 31-year-old right-handed batter.

Watch Video of Virat Kohli Praising SKY:

