Virat Kohli carries on his fine form in the T20 World Cup 2022, as he scored a 44-ball 62 against Netherlands in the Super-12 group 2 clash. Kl Rahul’s early dismissal meant Virat had to consolidate early on and then take the attack to the opposition with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. After securing two points, Virat took to Instagram to call the victory, "another strong result".

Virat Kohli Reacts After Win Against Netherlands in Super-12 Group 2 Clash:

