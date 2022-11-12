Virat Kohl returned to India after India's semifinal exit at the T20 World Cup 2022, on Saturday. The star batter was one of India's best performers at the competition but could not stop the Men in Blue from getting beaten badly by England in the second semifinal of the tournament. The former captain sported casual clothing with a brown T-shirt and with black trousers. Wearing a black and white cap, he was seen walking out of the airport.

Virat Kohli Returns to India:

Virat Kohli is back in India after the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/ya9HcAMdPf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 12, 2022

Virat Kohli Clicked at Airport in Return to India:

Virat Kohli Returns to India (Photo credit: Yogen Shah)

The former captain was spotted at the airport (Photo credit: Yogen Shah)

Kohli nailed the casual look as he also wore a black and white cap (Photo credit: Yogen Shah)

