The festival of colours, Holi is infectious and this time it catches the Indian team cricketers as they were traveling to practice ahead of the 4th Test against Australia at Ahmedabad. In a viral video shot by Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli was seen matching steps to 'Rang Barse' and also singing famous English song, 'Baby Come Down', while Rohit Sharma threw colours around the bus. The cricketers seemed to have a relaxed and fun time amdist a intense and high-pressure tour. Ravi Ashwin Changes Title of His YouTube Video 'How to Bat Against Spin in India' After India's Defeat Against Australia in 3rd Test at Indore.

Team India Cricketers Enjoy Holi

