Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the greatest ever to play the game of cricket. The Indian batter proved his doubters wrong after making a terrific comeback following a prolonged lean patch. Currently, he is once again at the peak of his prowess, scoring valuable runs in almost every match. However, things were totally different a year ago when Kohli was struggling to get big scores. ‘Feel Embarassed’ Virat Kohli Opens Up on Being Compared to Sachin Tendulkar During Interview With Robin Uthappa.

Following a below-par England series, the Indian batter decided to take some time off cricket. He finally returned during the Asia Cup 2022 and smashed his first century after a long time during the Afghanistan game. From here on he did not have to look back. Kohli helped India to reach the semifinal of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2023.

He ended his century drought in Test cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Series against Australia. Finally, now Kohli has decided to open up on the toughest phase of his cricket career during an interview in JioCinema with former Indian cricketer Robin Utthapa.

"The most important factor in that whole transnational period before the Asia Cup last year was the fact that I was willing to let go of everything. I was willing to accept that when I go back and play, it might be the last month of me playing competitive cricket and I am absolutely okay with it," said Virat Kohli.

"Everyone was like we observe this and this is the solution for it. I couldn't get the point across that whatever shortcoming is, there is because of this (pointing towards his head). When you are not right mentally, you are all over the place. There were no technical issues because I have done this for 15 years. It can't be that all went to a standstill and the technical issues pop out right now. When I came back fresh and started hitting the ball again and people were like 'oh you made some serious changes'. But I didn't pick up the bat for six weeks," added the RCB batter.

Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Days of Struggle

#ViratKohli𓃵 #CSKVSRCB #RCBvsCSK Thanks to Asia Cup and then T20WC otherwise we might have seen the last of Virat Kohli.pic.twitter.com/lrvb3VULXG — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) April 17, 2023

Virat Kohli also admitted that he was living with "a facade on top" due to constant expectations of people. Kohli also felt that the need to justify himself by producing his "absolute best".

"My past performances did not give me a sense that I could do whatever I want. I felt I needed to justify myself for being there at all times. I need to make sure that I am giving my absolute best and if I cannot do that organically, something needs to change. It felt like I was living with a facade on top, felt made up and unnatural. I wanted to say that I want to live, how I want to live and if that means it is the end of the journey, so be it," said Virat.

The Indian batter further added, "I met people all over the world and they wanted me to get a hundred to enjoy their cricket. I wondered if my achievements they wanted to see, were to make them...feel happy. I was feeling weighed down even more by this. I was like Man wherever I go, this is the only response I get and I don't have many ppl asking me if I'm okay, or what's going on. But it was like 'We need, we need, we need' at all times. It was difficult to process it and I couldn't be normal at any place. I had these expectations flowing on me from every nook and corner and it became very intense." Virat Kohli Shares a Laugh With MS Dhoni After RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Virat Kohli has got a brilliant start to Indian Premier League 2023. The RCB batter has smashed 220 runs in 5 matches at an average of 55. Kohli's strike rate of 147.65 is also one of the best in the tournament. However, despite Kohli performing at his best, RCB have got a topsy-turvy start to their campaign. They have won only two out of their first five matches and are at the seventh position in the IPL 2023 table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2023 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).