Vishnu Vinod and Yash Thakur have been introduced as the Impact Players in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 16. Thakur was brought into this game as a replacement for Prerak Mankad while Vinod replaced Akash Madhwal. Thakur made an impact in this match, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit Sharma Injures Foot While Facing Yash Thakur's Yorker During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Yash Thakur Named LSG's Impact Player

Yash comes in for Prerak for some IMPACT with the ball ✨ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 16, 2023

Mumbai Indians Name Vishnu Vinod as Impact Player

