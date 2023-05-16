Rohit Sharma injured his foot while facing a yorker from Yash Thakur during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 16. This happened in the fourth over of the innings when Rohit attempted to squeeze out a yorker by Thakur. The Mumbai Indians skipper hit his toe in the process and was seen in pain with physios coming on to attend to him. Rohit Sharma Argues With Umpire After Unsuccessful Review for Wide Ball Call During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Rohit Sharma's Injures Toe

