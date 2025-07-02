Sri Lanka national cricket team veteran all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga completed 100 wickets in One-Day International (ODI) cricket. The 27-year-old achieved this feat during the first ODI against the Bangladesh national cricket team at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Wanindu Hasaranga reached this milestone in his 64th ODI game. Wanindu Hasaranga also became the second-fastest after Ajantha Mendis (63) to reach 100 ODI wickets for Sri Lanka national cricket team. Charith Asalanka Smashes His Fifth ODI Century During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025, Sri Lanka Captain Joins Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli In Special List.

Wanindu Hasaranga Completes 100 ODI Wickets

🤙 x100 in ODI cricket for Hasaranga 💥 pic.twitter.com/7yv06N69BX — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 2, 2025

Second-Fastest to 100 ODI Wickets for Sri Lanka!

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets for Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 63 matches - Ajantha Mendis 64 matches - Wanindu Hasaranga ***#SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/kLzIQMrEOD — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) July 2, 2025

