Charith Asalanka scored his fifth century in ODI cricket, during the SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Wednesday, July 2. The left-hander got to the three-figure mark off 117 deliveries. The Sri Lanka National Cricket Team captain was in superb form with his century being laced with six fours and four sixes. Charith Asalanka eventually scored 106 runs off 123 deliveries and his century was the only 50+ score in his team's batting card. This was also Charith Asalanka's fourth century at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo and with this, he joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and countryman Sanath Jayasuriya in the list of most centuries at the venue. Prabath Jayasuriya Draws Level With Chaminda Vaas in List of Most Five-Wicket Hauls for Sri Lanka in Tests, Achieves Feat With 12th Fifer During SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025.

Charith Asalanka Smashes Fifth ODI Century

A magnificent milestone for our skipper, Charith Asalanka, who smashes his 5th ODI hundred! But that's not all – he's now equalled a remarkable record, hitting 4️⃣ hundreds at RPICS Colombo! He joins an elite list alongside legends Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sanath… pic.twitter.com/UswODtNpXV — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 2, 2025

