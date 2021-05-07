Wasim Jaffer Lauds MS Dhoni for his Great Gesture

Staying there till the end and getting the job done, just @msdhoni things👏 #ipl2021 pic.twitter.com/7hJUCLCId0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)