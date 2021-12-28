Wasim Jaffer has been upping his social media game. This time he trolled Micheal Vaughan on social media and the Indian cricketer reminded him of his old tweet. Long ago, Vaughan had once trolled India for getting out on 92 runs. However, this time it was England who got all out on the score of 68 runs against Australia in the 3rd Test 2021. With this, Australia registered a win by an inning and 14 runs. Check out the tweet below.

