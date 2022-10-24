India's scripted a famous win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 23. The match surely had some sensational moments and ICC took to social media to share a compilation of behind the scenes footage from the game. The video features Virat Kohli, who was India's star of the show, walking off the field and being applauded and hugged by his teammates, including skipper Rohit Sharma and also head coach Rahul Dravid. The crowd at the MCG cheered for Kohli as he steered India to a memorable win. ICC also shared a video montage of India's performance in the game with Kohli and Dinesh Karthik talking about pressure in the background.

Behind the Scenes Footage From India’s Win Over Pakistan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik Talk about Pressure:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

